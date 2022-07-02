Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,600 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the May 31st total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 179.8 days.

Capital Power stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. Capital Power has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $37.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPXWF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.28.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

