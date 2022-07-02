Cardano (ADA) Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion and approximately $508.23 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00084728 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00026127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001584 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00260721 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

