Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt cut Carnival Co. & to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered Carnival Co. & from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

CCL opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.80) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

