Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 2.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $178.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.72 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

