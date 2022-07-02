Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading Down 8.8%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. 32,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,716,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZOO. Marcho Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 21,290,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,761,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 10,673,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after purchasing an additional 85,750 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,849,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,724 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 243.9% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,877,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,547 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,527,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

