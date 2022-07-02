Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading Down 8.8%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. 32,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,716,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
