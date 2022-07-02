CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Financial Review

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Check Point Software Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions $688.29 million 8.23 -$248.92 million $2.06 4.48 Check Point Software Technologies $2.17 billion 7.38 $815.60 million $6.06 20.43

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Check Point Software Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CCC Intelligent Solutions and Check Point Software Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 1 3 2 0 2.17 Check Point Software Technologies 6 4 7 0 2.06

CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 25.81%. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus target price of $139.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.45%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions -32.32% -1.57% -0.84% Check Point Software Technologies 36.43% 25.35% 14.32%

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats CCC Intelligent Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others. The company offers CCC Insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC AI and analytics, and CCC casualty; CCC Repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC Other Ecosystem solutions, comprising CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC lender solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC International solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile. The company also offers security gateways and software platforms that support small and medium sized business (SMB) to large enterprise data center and telco-grade environments; and threat prevention technologies and zero-day protections. In addition, the company provides cloud network security, security and posture management, cloud workload protection, and cloud web application protection for web applications and APIs; and Check Point Harmony that delivers endpoint and secure connectivity for remote user access. Further, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products through multiple distribution channels, including distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

