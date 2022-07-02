CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives $76.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

CCDBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on CCL Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of CCDBF stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.