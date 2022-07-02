CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Up 47.4% in June

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,800 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 577,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,063.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.67. 850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $59.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCDBF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

