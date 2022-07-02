CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CD Projekt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $89.80.

OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0347 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

