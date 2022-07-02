Ceiba Energy Services (CVE:CEB) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Ceiba Energy Services Inc. (CVE:CEB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Ceiba Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20.
Ceiba Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:CEB)
See Also
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Ceiba Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceiba Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.