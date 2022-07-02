CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 792.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,456 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

