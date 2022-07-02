Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 143450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$19.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19.

About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

