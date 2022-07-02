ChartEx (CHART) Market Cap Hits $25,762.93

ChartEx (CHART) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $25,762.93 and $146.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00165986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 77% against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.00495838 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00083587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016055 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

