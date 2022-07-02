ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $603,851.63 and approximately $18,029.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,219.60 or 0.99850261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00041282 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00024027 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

