Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $13,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,053,000 after buying an additional 917,993 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,202,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 630,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 205,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,380,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP opened at $123.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.21. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

About Check Point Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.