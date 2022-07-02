Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 597 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $350.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

