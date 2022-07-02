Chicago Capital LLC Buys 21,580 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Lithia Motors makes up 2.2% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.58% of Lithia Motors worth $51,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after acquiring an additional 718,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,572 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,029,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,273,000 after acquiring an additional 82,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after buying an additional 81,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $279.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.56 and a 1-year high of $387.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.74.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.83.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

