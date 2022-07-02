Chicago Capital LLC Has $16.74 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2,275.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,009 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 25.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $449.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $443.45 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $535.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.66.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

