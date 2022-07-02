Chicago Capital LLC Has $59.09 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,624 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group comprises about 2.5% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of SVB Financial Group worth $59,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,290,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $692.00 to $534.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.28.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $400.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $454.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.52. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $374.99 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

