Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,424 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Pinterest worth $30,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,934 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,181 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

