Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 9,364 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 417,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Progressive makes up about 2.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $47,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,705,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 166,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.23.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $118.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $121.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,357. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.