Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 58,701 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,162,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $681.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $748.37 and its 200 day moving average is $887.53. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.92.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

