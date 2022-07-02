Chicago Capital LLC Sells 212 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $208.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.88. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

