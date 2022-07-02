Chicago Capital LLC Sells 3,647 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 1.6% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $36,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,883,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 280,575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after buying an additional 254,033 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,943,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $358.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.