Chicago Capital LLC Sells 69,384 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 69,384 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $179.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.77.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

