Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,644 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 2,131,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,148,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 111,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIM. Barclays decreased their price target on Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of CIM opened at $9.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.01. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.60%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.92%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

