China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of COE stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. China Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 219.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in China Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in China Online Education Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in China Online Education Group in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

