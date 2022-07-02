Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the May 31st total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ CD opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 1.70. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.