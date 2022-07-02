Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the May 31st total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
NASDAQ CD opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 1.70. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $14.75.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
About Chindata Group (Get Rating)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
