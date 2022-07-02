Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHP.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.81.

CHP.UN opened at C$14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.22, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$13.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.84.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

