Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $453.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $453.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. Argus dropped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $376.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Cintas by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

