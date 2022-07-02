Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. 12,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,486. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIM. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,529,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $955,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 54.4% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 231,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 81,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the business combination with companies in the climate sector.

