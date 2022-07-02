Clime Capital Limited (CAM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on July 27th

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 4th. This is a boost from Clime Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.46.

In other Clime Capital news, insider John Abernethy bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,280.00 ($27,972.22). Also, insider Ronni Chalmers bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,500.00 ($35,069.44). Insiders have acquired a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,225 in the last quarter.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

