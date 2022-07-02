CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Up 3.4%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 237,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 200,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$18.47 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

