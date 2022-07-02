CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Stock Price Up 4%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 585,463 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 516,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.51.
CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
CohBar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWBR)
CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.
