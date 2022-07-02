CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Stock Price Up 4%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 585,463 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 516,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.51.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CohBar by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37,858 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 3rd quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 3rd quarter worth $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

