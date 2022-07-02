Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Up 47.7% in June

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

UTF traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTF. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 104,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 111,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

