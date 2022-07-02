Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Up 47.7% in June

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
UTF traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $29.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
