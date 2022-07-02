Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE RNP opened at $21.82 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
