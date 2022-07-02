Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE RNP opened at $21.82 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $5,700,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

