Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

PSF opened at $20.62 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 82,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,323 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

