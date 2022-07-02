Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

COLL stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,417,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

