Comparing Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) & Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON)

Evelo Biosciences and Vallon Pharmaceuticals are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Evelo Biosciences has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.2% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences N/A -569.16% -121.35% Vallon Pharmaceuticals N/A -133.99% -103.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$122.18 million ($2.32) -0.93 Vallon Pharmaceuticals $100,000.00 42.24 -$9.30 million ($1.37) -0.45

Vallon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Evelo Biosciences. Evelo Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vallon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Evelo Biosciences and Vallon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vallon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $22.63, indicating a potential upside of 952.33%. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,835.48%. Given Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vallon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Evelo Biosciences.

Summary

Vallon Pharmaceuticals beats Evelo Biosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19. The company also develops EDP1867, an inactivated investigational oral biologic, which is in Phase 1b for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939, an extracellular vesicle investigational oral biologic for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and EDP1908, a product candidate for oncology. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. The company is also developing ADMIR, an abuse deterrent formulation of methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

