Comparing Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) & OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) and OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of OLO shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zillow Group and OLO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 3 10 9 0 2.27 OLO 0 0 4 0 3.00

Zillow Group currently has a consensus price target of $77.62, suggesting a potential upside of 129.64%. OLO has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.72%. Given OLO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OLO is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and OLO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -5.04% -7.61% -4.30% OLO -17.52% -3.09% -2.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and OLO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.02 -$527.78 million ($2.22) -15.23 OLO $149.37 million 11.16 -$42.27 million ($0.18) -58.22

OLO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. OLO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zillow Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OLO has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OLO beats Zillow Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems. The company also provides Customer Engagement solution, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing and sentiment solutions that enables restaurants to collect, analyze, and act on guest data; Front-of-House solution, which enables restaurants to streamline the queue orders from multiple sales channels; and Payment solution, a payment platform that offers fraud prevention that results in enhanced authorization rates for valid transactions. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

