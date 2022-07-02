Compass Point Cuts Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target to $12.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Compass Point from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in Argo Blockchain by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 86,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Argo Blockchain by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

