Compass Point Cuts Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target to $12.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Compass Point from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ARBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.25.
Shares of ARBK stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
