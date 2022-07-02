Compound Market Cap Tops $336.52 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $47.01 or 0.00243641 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $336.52 million and $120.01 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,157,898 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

