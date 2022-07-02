Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $819.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.06. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

