Contrasting Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) & Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development 15.92% 12.30% 8.44% Comstock Resources -10.76% 45.27% 8.34%

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Comstock Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $1.03 billion 1.65 $138.18 million $0.59 10.14 Comstock Resources $1.85 billion 1.61 -$241.73 million ($1.26) -10.13

Centennial Resource Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Comstock Resources. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 5.22, indicating that its share price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Centennial Resource Development and Comstock Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 0 5 3 0 2.38 Comstock Resources 1 1 2 0 2.25

Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus target price of $9.49, suggesting a potential upside of 58.77%. Comstock Resources has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats Comstock Resources on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it leased or acquired approximately 73,675 net acres; and owned 991 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Comstock Resources (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,557 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

