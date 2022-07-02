Convex Finance (CVX) Trading Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $256.67 million and $6.99 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.97 or 0.00020523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00151259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.00808753 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00085184 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016221 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,980,715 coins and its circulating supply is 64,672,956 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.