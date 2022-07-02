Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.09-$13.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.
Cooper Companies stock opened at $318.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $297.34 and a one year high of $463.59.
Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.
About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cooper Companies (COO)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.