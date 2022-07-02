Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.09-$13.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $318.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $297.34 and a one year high of $463.59.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $432.89.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.