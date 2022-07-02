Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.0% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $93,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 635.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 152,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after buying an additional 132,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $485.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $480.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $396.11 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

