Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

COUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

COUR opened at $14.58 on Friday. Coursera has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $43.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $120.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,521,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,637,478.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 471,762 shares of company stock worth $8,462,967.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $126,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

