Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
GOED opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.74. 1847 Goedeker has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter. 1847 Goedeker had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.41%.
1847 Goedeker Company Profile (Get Rating)
1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances, furniture, and home goods in the United States. The company offers household appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers. It also sells furniture, décor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, electronics, fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, air conditioners, fireplaces, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, air purifiers, and televisions.
