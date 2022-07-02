Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

GOED opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.74. 1847 Goedeker has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get 1847 Goedeker alerts:

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter. 1847 Goedeker had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in 1847 Goedeker by 3,426.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in 1847 Goedeker by 50.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile (Get Rating)

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances, furniture, and home goods in the United States. The company offers household appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers. It also sells furniture, décor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, electronics, fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, air conditioners, fireplaces, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, air purifiers, and televisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.