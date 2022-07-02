Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.60.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.09.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 85,064 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 52,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 115,305 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.